Jean J. Walthour

Jean J. (Johnson) Walthour, of Keene, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pa., a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this good green earth on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 96. We are left with many happy memories of this sweet woman and will miss her so.
Jean derived much pleasure from music, having been a church organist in her youth, and a very good pianist until her later years. She loved skiing, golf, sewing and ballroom dancing. She served as a volunteer in various organizations in Pennsylvania, and at the Keene Senior Center in recent years. But her greatest pleasure was sharing life with her family. She was an excellent homemaker with an eye for comfort and beauty.
She is survived by her husband, George T. Walthour, of Keene; her daughter, Susan E. Walthour, of Keene; her son, Mark T. Walthour (Cheryl), of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; her grandchildren, Schuyler Grant, Karla, Felicia (Che) and Jenna Walthour; and her great-grandchildren, Weston, Jax and Lila Jean.
Her parents, Elizabeth (Gray) and John A. Johnson, predeceased her, as did her brother, John Johnson, and her sister, Betty Ann Johnson.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Summit Winery, 719 Route 12, Westmoreland.
Her survivors are the custodians of the values she lived by. If you wish to remember her, do so with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. The lives you lead will be her memorial.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
