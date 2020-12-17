Jean Gorges Lake, 82, of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home surrounded in the love of her family following a brief battle with cancer. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
