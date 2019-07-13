Jean Edson Tobey
Jean Edson Tobey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, Vt.
Jean was born on April 18, 1937, to Isabel (Niles) and Landale Edson in Montpelier, Vt., where she grew up.
She was a 1955 graduate of Montpelier High School and continued to stay in touch with classmates until her death. She graduated from SUNY Potsdam Teachers College in Potsdam, N.Y., in 1960 and taught for over 30 years in Germany, Rochester, N.Y., and Claremont.
In 1959, Jean married her high school sweetheart Herbert Lester Tobey; they were happily married for over 50 years and were excellent role models for what makes a good marriage. Jean and Herb loved spending time with family and friends at their lake house on Lake Sunapee. They also enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and attending their grandchildren’s sports games and theatrical performances.
Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, Herb; and her parents, Landale and Isabel Edson. She is survived by her children, Sharon Tobey Miller (and husband, Brian) of Acworth, Brian Niles Tobey of Raleigh, N.C., and David Edson Tobey (and wife, Amy) of Sharon, Mass.; and eight grandchildren, Tobey Miller, Heidi Miller, Clara Miller, Alexander Tobey, Nicholas Tobey, Margaret Tobey, Isabel Tobey and William Tobey; her brother, George Edson (and wife, Jill) of Cornish; her sister, Carol Walsh of Lafayette, Calif., her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Bettey Tobey of Franklin; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Claremont with calling hours at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Claremont, 72 Pleasant St., Claremont, N.H. 03743.
