Jean E. Richards
Jean E. Richards, 84, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, with her family at her side at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon.
Her parents, Gordon and Barbara (Curtis) Fowle, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 12, 1935, in Keene. Jean grew up in Keene and was a 1954 graduate of Keene High School.
Jean was proud of her role as homemaker and mother, and as an administrative assistant later in life. When her family was grown, she worked for a short time with the National Grange Insurance Company before joining the accounts payable department at Markem Corporation in Keene.
Most of all, Jean enjoyed family time, hosting many memorable family gatherings and holidays. She cherished time spent with her four grandchildren. Jean was a talented seamstress, enjoyed reading, listening to Country Western music, flower gardening, and had many fond memories with friends and family at the family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. Jean shared many outdoor adventures with her husband and friends over the years: waterskiing, snowmobiling and fishing and camping trips.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 66 years, Louis G. Richards, of Marlborough; her son, Ron Richards and his wife, Wendi, of Keene; her daughters: Kathi Richards-Cassidy and her partner, David Krasner, of Rutland, Vt.; and Doreen Mantha and her husband, Steve, of Rindge; her grandchildren: Tana Richards; Daniel Richards; and Trevor Cassidy and his wife, Liz; her identical twin sister, Joan Barrett, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Fowle, of Amsterdam, N.Y. Jean was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Richards; a grandson, Ryan Richards; a granddaughter, Brooke Cassidy; and a brother, Bernard Fowle.
Jean’s much-anticipated great-grandson, Logan Cassidy, was born on Friday, July 10, 2020.
A private burial service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene.
For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc., P.O. Box 162, Greenfield NH 03047 (info@csrne.org or http://csrne.org).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
