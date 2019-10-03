Jean E. Erunski
Jean E. Erunski, 88, a resident of New Ipswich, and a former longtime resident of Winchester, died at the Friendship Manor Nursing Home in New Ipswich on Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born in Northfield, Mass., a daughter of the late Wilson and Edith (Owens) Lyman. She resided in Winchester for many years and was the widow of Edward Erunski.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband and a daughter, Debra, and her brother, Carlton.
Survivors include her three sons: Brian, Wayne and Timothy Erunski; her daughter, Lisa Garcia; a sister, Phyllis Suleski; and her brother, Francis Lyman.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours or services held. She will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Winchester, privately.
