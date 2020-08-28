Jean E. (O’Connell) Cunnane, 91, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born in Montague, Mass., on May 31, 1929, the daughter of John M. and Marjorie (Porter) O’Connell. Jean married John T. Cunnane in 1958 in Boston, where they lived until relocating to Keene in 1973. Jean was a 1947 graduate of Turners Falls (Mass.) High School and a 1950 graduate of the Franklin County (Mass.) Public Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse in Boston and Keene until her retirement in 1993.
Aside from her love of nursing, Jean enjoyed reading and her pets. Most of all, she loved her family. Among her survivors, Jean leaves her sons: Michael Cunnane of Keene; and Ret. Col. Jack Cunnane and his wife, Laurel, of Alexandria, Va.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ret. Navy Capt. Jerome O’Connell of Sun City Center, Fla. Jean was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Kathleen; and by two brothers: Ret. Coast Guard Capt. John O’Connell; and retired UMass Professor James O’Connell.
A memorial graveside service will be held with family at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Turners Falls, Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.