Jean C. Snow

Jean C. (Cushman) Snow, 85, of Ridge Manor, Fla., and a part-time resident of Spofford, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Sunday, June 11, 2023, with the love of her family by her side.
She was born a daughter to the late Catherine (Morris) and Morton Cushman on April 24, 1938, in South Windsor, Conn. Jean was educated at the South Windsor High School with the class of 1956. On Aug. 30, 1958, Jean exchanged vows with the love of her life, Russell G. Snow. They had a simple service at the St. Frances of Assisi in South Windsor, Conn.
Jean worked in the cafeteria at Squadron Line School in Simsbury, Conn., for 19 years until she retired in 1991. Along with working, Jean enjoyed spending her time working on flower gardens, puzzles and collecting Hummel plates. She was most proud of her grandkids and loved to spend her free time with them.
Mrs. Snow is survived by her husband, Russell G. Snow, of Ridge Manor, Fla.; their three children: Scott G. Snow of Wallingford, Conn.; Terri S. Trider and her husband, Edward, of Canton, Conn.; and Traci S. Taylor of Canton, Conn. She is also survived by her two siblings: Lillian Chapman of South Windsor, Conn.; and William Cushman and his wife, Joan, of Suffield, Conn.; her four grandchildren: David Trider and his wife, Mafe, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Derek Trider and his fiance, Corinne, of East Granby, Conn.; Stephanie Taylor of West Springfield, Mass.; and Rebecca Taylor and her significant other, Riley Greene, of Longmeadow, Mass.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Jean is now rejoined with her parents; her son, Steven J. Snow, who passed in 1980; and her three siblings, John Tersavich, Howard Tersavich and Arthur Cushman.
A burial will be held at a later time in the family lot at the Simsbury Cemetery Association in Simsbury, Conn.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
