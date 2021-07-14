A graveside service for Jean (Gorges) Lake and James R. Lake, who passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, and Feb. 10, 2020, respectively, will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Rev. Cindy Bagley from the United Church of Christ, Keene will officiate. All are welcome. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services.