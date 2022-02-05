Jean Adele MacNeil Brady

Jean Adele MacKay MacNeil Brady, formerly of Coventry, Ellington and South Windsor, Conn., left this earth to fly with the angels on Jan. 25, 2022, after sharing 90 years of kindness, compassion and love with everyone she met.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1931. In 1952, Jean married her high school sweetheart, Charles MacNeil, at St. Patrick’s church in Watertown, Mass. They met while performing in “Kiss Me Kate” at Watertown High School. Her clear soprano voice won radio singing competitions in Boston and she enjoyed music all her life. Together they raised four children over 35 years.
Her devout Catholic faith never failed her. She enjoyed every beautiful moment and outing to the fullest. She was a greeting card fanatic and never missed an important occasion by making sure to send heartfelt wishes. Most of all, Jean gave without a thought of anything in return, whether it was her love, her time or her earthly goods. Giving away baked goods, especially blueberry cupcakes and brownies, made her smile (and her doctors always appreciated the effort.) She harbored no grudges, sought the best in everyone, and her smile made you believe in goodness, light and love. Jean personified joy, beauty and determination.
Jean and Charlie began their family in Massachusetts, moving later to Coventry, Conn., residing there for 31 years. After the death of Charles, Jean married James Brady and moved to Ellington, Conn., where she resided for another 25 years and was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church as a devoted parishioner and beloved Sunday School teacher.
She relocated to Watson Farms in South Windsor, Conn., in 2012 and considered her neighbors a second family, especially Judy Stone. Computer proficiency allowed her to send daily emails and enjoy all her Facebook friends while never hesitating to pick up the phone for a personal conversation.
Jean is survived by her four children: Susan MacNeil of Bellows Falls; Bill and Patty MacNeil of Fort Myers, Fla.; Don and Deb MacNeil of North Windham, Conn.; and Bruce and Betsy MacNeil of Jamestown, R.I. She adored her grandchildren: Justin Ellsworth of Manchester; Michael MacNeil and his fiance, Kadian Crawford, of Miami; Jami MacNeil of Richmond, Maine; Kristine Reed and her husband, Andy, of Westford, Mass.; and Aubrey Brown and her husband, Arin, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and her great-grandchildren: Kiyah Glenn Ellsworth of Barcelona, Spain; Lydia, Hattie and Ada Reed; and Aurelia Brown and her new sister, Adelyn, who will arrive in February. Jean remained in close contact with her many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles MacNeil and James Brady; her brother, Robert MacKay; her sister, Marie Walton; and her parents, Evangeline and Francis MacKay.
Public calling hours and remembrances will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, Conn. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street in South Coventry, Conn. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Jean was grateful for her life and those she loved. She will be so missed and yet, her indomitable spirit lives on in every soul she touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor CT 06074. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
