Jean A. Atkins

Jean A. (Croteau) Atkins, 92, of Keene, and formerly of Spofford, passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, in Portland, Maine, where Jean had resided recently to be close to her family.
She was born in Marlborough on Jan. 19, 1931, the daughter of Ernest J. and Isabelle R. (Davieau) Croteau. She grew up in Marlborough and was a 1948 graduate of Marlborough High School.
Jean worked for many years in the premium accounting department at the Peerless Insurance Company in Keene.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene.
She is survived by her daughter, Callie A. Chase, and her husband, David, of Cumberland, Maine; her son, Dana H. Atkins, and his wife, Briana D. Atkins, of Statesboro, Ga.; her sister, Kathleen Isakson, of Rindge; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband, Homer L. Atkins Jr., her brothers, Howard and Gary Croteau, and her sister, Lorraine McClean, predeceased Jean.
Funeral services and burial in the Spofford Village Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Atkins’ memory to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Atkins’ care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
