Jaylin R. DeMond, 39, of Spofford, passed away Feb. 12, 2023, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after he fought bravely for eight years with cancer.
Jay was born in Keene on March 27, 1983, to Martin and Shirley (Kingsbury) Sidney.
He graduated from high school and worked at FedEx as a night dispatcher. Jaylin loved car racing, video games and music, but most important was spending time with his daughter, Abigail.
Jaylin is survived by his mother, Shirley DeMond; his stepfather, Thomas St. Lawrence; his daughter, Abigail DeMond; and his siblings, Cindy (Phil) DuVerger, Tammy DeMond, Todd DeMond, Nancy Fish, Jamie DeMond and Shirlina (Chet Porowski) DeMond. He is also survived by his half-siblings, Joyce Fifield and Alfred Sidney.
Jaylin was predeceased by his father, Martin; and his brother, Walter Sidney; as well as his grandmother, Evelyn Kingsbury.
Visiting hours will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
Due to Monday being a holiday, burial will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).
