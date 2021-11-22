Services for Jay C, Jacobs, 69 of Harrisville, who passed away on Nov. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Harrisville Highway Barn, 18 Willard Hill Road, Harrisville. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).