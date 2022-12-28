Jannette E. Talbot, 78, of Sullivan, passed away in the comfort of her home on Dec. 14, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born on May 2, 1944, in Keene, daughter of the late Erma L. (Moore) and Herbert W. Sprague Sr.
Following high school, Jannette had been employed by Douglas Toys, American Optical, and Osram Sylvania, from which she retired. She was always regarded as a hard-working and dedicated employee.
Jannette was one of the most charitable and giving people you could ever know. Whether it was goods or a monetary gift, she faithfully supported the Sullivan food pantry and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed participating in the Sullivan sewing club and Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children in need. Many of her hats and blankets were gifted to the Cheshire Medical Center for cancer patients undergoing treatment. She also helped area churches by tailoring and fixing vestments.
Jannette was passionate about her family and loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and was blessed with a green thumb. Her famous jams and jellies will be sorely missed. Her strong-willed, energetic and outgoing personality will be remembered fondly by all those who knew her.
Jannette will be dearly missed by her husband, Dan L. Talbot Sr. of Sullivan; a son, Daniel Talbot Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Sullivan; grandchildren Keith Boettcher, Amanda Boettcher, Samantha Boettcher and Joey Whittle; great-grandchildren Carter, Jordan, Elijah, Austin, Lexi, Willow and Stella; siblings Beatrice Warner and Gary Sprague; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Manny and Herbie Sprague.
A celebration of Jannette’s life will be held in the spring and announced as the date draws near.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in Jannette E. Talbot’s name are suggested to be made to a cause very dear to Jannette’s heart, Project Linus, P.O. Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012 (www.ProjectLinus.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Talbot family or to share a memory of Jannette, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.