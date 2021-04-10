Janice S. (Scott) Hazelton, 83, a longtime resident of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center — Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, Henry O. and Marjorie (Middleton) Scott, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 12, 1938, in Haverhill, Mass. She grew up in Haverhill and was a 1956 graduate of Haverhill High School.
Janice attended Keene State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education. It was while attending Keene State that she met her future husband, John P. Hazelton.
Janice and John were married in 1958 and they spent 54 years together creating wonderful memories until his passing on Jan. 11, 2012.
Janice loved her role as an educator and working with young children. She spent more than 25 years at the Troy Elementary School as a substitute teacher and aide, and for the last 10 years of the 25 she was a fulltime teacher at the school.
She was a longtime active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Troy, serving as a deaconess and also as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a den leader for her son Scott’s Boy Scout troop.
Janice was a member of the Eastern Star and the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She enjoyed crafts and had a special place in her heart for animals, especial Dalmatians. She also had a special circle of close friends that meant the world to her.
Janice’s favorite memories were created with her family, especially the many summers spent in Ocean Park, Maine, and in later years at the family’s cottage in Kinney Shores, Maine.
She will be greatly missed by many in the community, however more so by her son, J. Scott Hazelton, and his wife, Susan, of Westford, Mass.; and her daughter, Janet L. Hazelton, of Proctor, Vt.; and three grandchildren, Andrew S. Hazelton, Sarah E. Hazelton and James P. Hazelton. A brother, Murray E. Scott, predeceased her.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 11 South Main St., Troy. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, will be held privately by the family. Friends are invited to call on the family at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Hazelton’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03431; or to the Trinitarian Congregational Church.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
