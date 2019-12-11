Janice R. Aldrich
Janice R. (Bargeron) Aldrich, 92, of Keene, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1927, in Turners Falls, Mass., the daughter of the late Mina and Alphonse Bargeron. She was raised in Erving, Mass., and graduated from Orange High School. Growing up, Janice was part of her family’s band, The Musical Bargerons. She played the saxophone while performing in central Massachusetts and throughout New England.
On July 2, 1949, Janice married Leonard “Len” Aldrich. They enjoyed the companionship they shared together and with their two sons and their families.
Janice was a committed follower of Jesus and was a member of Sturtevant Chapel in Keene and Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an active part of the church and was actively involved in the work of missions around the world. She and her husband, Len, led and hosted more than 20 “Experiencing God” groups in their home.
Janice was a certified teacher in Early American decorating. She received many awards for her reverse glass painting, stenciling, Tole painting and restoring furniture to the original historical design. She also enjoyed braiding and hooking rugs.
Janice was a good-natured woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as loving, kind, generous and fun.
Janice will be missed by her son: Rev. Stephen Aldrich and his wife, Barbara, of Keene; daughter-in-law Jenifer Aldrich of Andover, Vt.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by: her husband of nearly 70 years, Leonard Aldrich; her son, Dr. Mark Aldrich; and nine siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene. Burial will take place at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice R. Aldrich’s name to the Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or to express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
