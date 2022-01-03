Janice Mae Lacroix, 84, of Westmoreland and formerly of Keene and Newport, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1937, to the late John and Phyllis (Wright) Woodhull. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Towle High School in 1955. She briefly attended Keene Teachers College before marrying her one and only life partner, Thomas N. Lacroix, on Aug. 11, 1956. Together they raised their four children and enjoyed many camping trips and snowmobiling as a family and with friends. She enjoyed her camper in Wells, Maine, where she spent many summers. She loved to play cards with family and friends. She enjoyed singing along with all types of music, especially Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren’s games and event, sometimes going to three to four games in one day to make sure she saw them all.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Cindy Henault (Steve) of Sullivan; Thomas P. Lacroix (Theresa) of Keene; Penny Curran (Dave) of Keene; and Heather Lacroix-Greeley (Gary) of Swanzey; her grandchildren: Rebecca Dubois, Courtney Henault, Thomas E. Lacroix, Tabitha Curry, Christopher Lacroix, Jeremy Ward, Nicholas Wixon, Ben Curran, Amy Curran, Ryan Hadley and Scott Hadley; her great-grandchildren: Elijah, Karsyn, Jayce, Bensyn, Anna, Thomas, Jordyn, Quin, Cliff, Max, Sebastian, Bruce, Hannah, Molly, Margaret, Reid, Brock, Hailey, Kamryn, Mason Calihan — and one more on the way; two sisters: Joan Willey of Newport and Jean Beauchaine of Guild; her foster son, James Murdock; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas N. Lacroix.
Funeral services will be held in the spring. Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Lacroix family or to share memories of Janice, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
