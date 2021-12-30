Janice M. Lacroix, 84, of Westmoreland, and formerly Keene, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Foley Funeral Home of Keene (www.FoleyFuneralHome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene police lieutenant urges people to eschew new mask rules
- Fire destroys Keene home, no reported injuries
- Local woman among 30 COVID-19 deaths announced Monday
- Cheshire Medical expands overflow ICU after seeing highest COVID inpatient numbers to date
- Friends, colleagues remember Swanzey couple who died in Route 9 crash
- Legislation seeks mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for NH schools
- Player of the Week Nominees, Dec. 18-24
- 'We are doing our very best, but we are drowning'
- Keith C. Lazzaro
- The escalating process of targeting teachers is an egregious betrayal, by Thomas White
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.