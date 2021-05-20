Janice M. Carpenter

Janice Marilyn (Edwards) Young “Jan” Carpenter, 87, of Westmoreland, passed away on May 8, 2021, at home after a long period of declining health.
She was born the daughter of the late Nettie I. (Converse) and Leslie D. Edwards on May 10, 1933, in Bridgeport, Conn. She was educated in Connecticut after graduating from Milford (Conn.) High School in 1951.
Janice worked for several years as a medical secretary at Milford (Conn.) Hospital and for John F. Paget, M.D., in Bridgeport, Conn. She last worked for Nichols Wire and Aluminum Co. in Danbury, Conn., for four years. She then opened and owned Young’s Candy Shop, on Route 7 in Brookfield, Conn., from 1963 to 1971. In addition, she worked at the Kimberly-Clark Corp. in Milford, Conn., and for the Connecticut Conversation Association in Bridgewater, Conn. Jan was employed as an executive secretary for Emhart Corp. of Farmington, Conn., and then for six years as the office manager for J.J. Pollard and Associates of Canton, Conn., before retiring in 1986.
She was formerly married to John W. Young on June 7, 1958.
Jan met Ralph L. Carpenter and they married on Dec. 31, 1976. Sadly, Ralph passed suddenly on May 7, 1996, after 19 years of marriage.
In 1978 they both quit their jobs and took off in a new Argosy motor home for a year on the road and traveled across the country. This is documented with hundreds of slides and a diary.
In 1988 they moved into their home in Westmoreland which was designed by them and built by Ralph and his two brothers.
Jan has enjoyed the companionship of three wonderful feline friends, Miss Daisy and Suzy, who were both “rescued” from the Humane Society, and Andy. She filled the hours in these last years with genealogy research, gardening, basket weaving and working in various capacities for the Westmoreland Ladies Aid Society of Cheshire County, Westmoreland Town Hall Improvements Committee, Historical Society of Cheshire County and enjoying outings with The Purple Lilac Ladies, a Red Hat Society in Keene.
Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her cousins: Nancy Converse Myers of Elk Grove, Calif.; Judith Carter of Milford, Conn.; and Victor Converse Jr. of Brooksville, Fla.; Ralph’s daughter, Susan Carpenter, of Framingham, Conn.; Ralph’s granddaughter, nieces, nephews and many good friends.
In keeping with Jan’s wishes burial took place quietly in the family lot at South Cemetery, Westmoreland. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Park Hill Meeting House, Route 63, Westmoreland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Janice M. Carpenter to Westmoreland PHMH and Historical Society, P.O. Box 105, Westmoreland NH 03467. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
