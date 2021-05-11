Janice M. (Edwards) Carpenter, 87, of Westmoreland, passed away on April 8, 2021. She passed peacefully while sleeping in the familiar surroundings of her home after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
