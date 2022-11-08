Janice L. Perkins, 80, of North Walpole, daughter of Floyd and Sylvia (LaFlamme) Grover, passed away Oct. 31, 2022, after a brief illness, with family at her side.
A kind and gentle soul, she will be missed by many. If you knew Jan, you considered yourself lucky. She cherished her family and friendships, and enjoyed comforting and taking care of others throughout her life. Steady and loving, she was an inspiration in patience to all.
She loved to cook, garden, read, discuss politics, and was passionate about quilting, word games and her favorite soap operas. Mystery movies were among her favorites, but give her a good thriller to read and she was lost until it was finished. She enjoyed plays and concerts, and also loved to explore museums and art galleries, the Maine Coast, and to dine out, especially if fried whole belly clams or fresh oysters were on the menu, topped off with a freshly brewed cappuccino.
Janice was born at the dawn of World War II, and considered herself fortunate to grow up with many cousins in her French-Canadian grandparents’ multi-family and generational farm house in Brattleboro. She often said it was like having her own squad of brothers and sisters who took care of each other while parents worked for the war effort. She was never alone. Later, she moved with her parents to Spofford, but remained connected to her bonus siblings throughout her long life, often sharing summers with them in her new home. A sister and two brothers joined her, in rapid baby-boom fashion, and with her paternal grandmother added to the mix, she was once again in the middle of many generations.
Janice graduated from St. Michael’s High School, and enrolled in a course to become an airline stewardess. However, she changed her mind and soon after attempted to elope with her fiance, Charles Perkins. Attempted only because her mother spotted her marriage intentions in the newspaper, so the cat was out of the bag, and a wedding reception was organized to celebrate the day, with rain supplying a blessing on the union, which would last just shy of 50 years at his death.
After moving 13 times in just a few years, they settled in North Walpole, where they made their home with their three children, Charles, Eugene and Tricia. She worked at many jobs over the years, including waitressing, factory work, and a favorite position for many years as shipping clerk at Simmons Precision in Bellows Falls, where she was known for her sense of humor and little pranks that kept everyone laughing. She also went to Clown College and in the persona of Jingles, she entertained at children’s birthday parties for many years.
Jan was always busy, and she loved to keep learning. She even took a rigorous online vegan cooking course during the pandemic shutdown to help keep her mind and body active during the long days sheltering at home. She discovered she loved the food! But what she loved best was taking care of her family, whether cooking up a feast (vegan or not) or stretching her budget as far as possible by growing and canning her own fruit and vegetables when her children were younger.
Children were always her priority, with each new generation delighting her anew. Whether playing dinosaurs with her great-grandson, Legend, quilting with her grand-nephew, Devin, or card games with her grand-niece, Leola, she treasured every moment as special.
Janice is survived by her three children: Charles (Sheryl) Perkins of Keene; Eugene (Jennifer Szuch) Perkins of Charlestown; and Tricia Perkins of North Walpole; four grandchildren: Aaron Perkins (Lea) of Weare; Bethany Perkins of North Walpole; Brandon Perkins and his partner, Gabby Anastasio, of New Britain, Conn.; and Andrea Perkins of Winchester; four great-grandchildren, Legend, Teresa, Claire and Avila Perkins; a sister, Dorothy (Stewart) Grover-Read of Bellows Falls; and Michael (Samantha) Grover of Newfane, Vt.; a half-sister, Cassie Glendenning of Sanford, N.C.; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Perkins; her parents, Floyd and Sylvia (LaFlamme) Grover; her brother, Floyd Grover Jr.; her grandson, Devin Perkins; and her half-brother, Dennis Kerylow.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, followed by a reception at Hastings Parish House of the Walpole Unitarian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.