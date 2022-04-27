Janice J. Perry

It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the passing of Janice J. (Jardine) Perry.
Janice was born to Virginia Jardine and David “Cliff” Jardine in Keene on April 8, 1943, and grew up in West Swanzey. As a teenager, she was part of the West Swanzey Scarlet Marauders Drum and Bugle Corps. After graduating high school, she met her husband, Bill Perry. She got married and raised her children in Peterborough.
Janice was always very active. She loved animals and always had a dog. In earlier years she had horses and many other pets. She was very busy with her family and friends. She would do whatever, whenever was needed to help. She loved to garden, golf, travel, read and go out to eat. She was an extremely talented quilter and made some beautiful projects. Janice was not only giving with her family and friends but also with the community. She would volunteer over the years for different causes. Her main donation was that she gave blood any time she could. She hit the 10-gallon lifetime donor level.
Janice is survived by her children: Deborah Perry and her husband, Jim Szuch, of Westmoreland; Charles “Chug” Perry of Boston; and Cynthia Benson and her husband, Jeff, of Bedford; her grandchildren: Lucas Perry, Jared Perry and his wife Morgan, Ty Benson, Gage Benson and Cole Benson; her great-grandchildren: Carter and Cooper; and her siblings and best friends: Joan and Dick Stinson, David and Rhonda Jardine, and Gary and Penny Jardine. Her in-laws were just as close: Bob, Judy, Susan and Sally. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, William F. Perry. She had many close friends as well. There was never anyone who said a bad word about her. She was just a genuinely good person.
Calling hours will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and the funeral will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m., all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, N.H .Chapter, 2 Maitland St., Concord NH 03301, or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS; or better yet, give blood in her memory. Another favorite charity would be the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03466, where they knew her and her dog, Sawyer, well.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
