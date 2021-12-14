Janice (Graham) Dwyer, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, after a 14 month battle with cancer, at her home in Stoddard, with her husband, Maurice, by her side.
Janice was born on Aug. 16, 1945, to the late John and Marian (Shriner) Graham in Meriden, Conn. Janice graduated from Platt High School in Meriden in 1963. Soon after graduation she married her one true love, Maurice (Moe) Dwyer, on Aug. 10, 1963. The two spent 57 loving years together.
Many may fondly remember Janice from the former Nu-Star Department store in Wallingford, Conn., that she managed for many years. When not working, Janice enjoyed crafting of every kind — you name the craft, she has tried it. She also enjoyed traveling up and down the East Coast with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Janice leaves behind her three children: her son, David Dwyer, and his wife, Aline, of Wallingford, Conn.; her daughter, Carrie, and her husband, Stephen, of Woodstock, Conn.; and her daughter, Deborah Powers, and her husband, Dale, of Meriden, Conn.; and her five grandchildren: Kaylighy, Graham, Axel, David and Samantha. Janice also leaves behind her two sisters: Kate McBride and her husband, James, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and Stephany Moses of Durham, Conn.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
