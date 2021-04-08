Janice E. Hazelton, 83, a longtime resident of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center — Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
