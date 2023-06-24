Janice and Thomas Matheson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Thomas V. Matheson and Janice J. Matheson.
Dr. Thomas V. Matheson, 84, of Surry, passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2023, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1938, to the late William and Vera Matheson.
Janice J. Matheson, 79, of Surry, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home on Nov. 19, 2019, after complications from a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1940, to the late Mildred and Clayton Joy.
Thomas and Janice were married Jan. 13, 1962. Tom and Jan were married more than 50 years and were partners in nearly all their endeavors. When they were younger, Tom and Jan both enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and traveling. Together they took the family on many adventures throughout their wonderful life.
Thomas was a dentist for many years serving the community of Keene running his own practice prior to retirement. Part of being a dentist was being able to talk to people, mostly while their mouths were full of his instruments, but his ability to tell stories and capture the attention of a room was one of a kind. Thomas was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports fan. He loved to watch hockey and enjoyed playing golf when he was not in the woods hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of TONE and Ducks Unlimited, and his interest in preserving and enjoying nature was something close to his heart for his entire life.
Janice helped take care of the books for the office and raised first two, then three, boys. She juggled schedules like a pro, and her boys never missed a game, practice or special event. Janice, while quiet among strangers, was known to have a quick wit and could bring many a chuckle with her one-line zingers!
Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice Matheson, and his sister, Francis Dishart. His death was recently followed by his sister, Pat Crossman.
He is survived by his three sons: Bradford Matheson and his wife, Anissa; Jody Matheson; and Cameron Matheson and his wife, Amy; his grandchildren, Julianna Matheson, Hailee Matheson and Connor Matheson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank the amazing team of caregivers who provided so much love, comfort and support, allowing Thomas to stay at home.
A graveside service for both Thomas and Janice will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Surry Village Cemetery, Village Road, Surry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
