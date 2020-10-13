A graveside service for Janette and Donald Keough, longtime residents of Harrisville, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2017, and Dec. 5, 2019, respectively, will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Willard Hill Cemetery, Roxbury Road, Harrisville. Military honors will be bestowed to Donald Keough, an Army veteran. Family and friends are welcome to attended and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.