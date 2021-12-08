Janet Rose Shea

Janet Rose Pinney Shea, 92, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born in East Longmeadow, Mass., just in time for the Great Depression. She attended the Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, Mass., before moving on to Connecticut College. She studied library science at the University of Illinois in 1954, a course of study perfectly suited to her love of order, tidiness and well-organized knowledge. There she met a dozen lifelong friends who kept a round-robin correspondence going for close to 70 years. She is survived by three of those friends from that time: Mary Mersereau, Mimi Thompson and Artemis Ramaker.
It was while working as a librarian at State College, Pa., that she met her husband of 50 years, Jim Shea, and his red MG coupe. The couple married in 1958. Their eldest child, Tim, was born in Pennsylvania. Jim soon got a job with the Agency for International Development in Washington, D.C. They spent the next 30 years raising Tim and their other children, Jenny and Matt, and alternating between a suburban life in Fairfax, Va., and postings in the Philippines, Vietnam, Guyana, Jordan, Somalia and Egypt.
In 1987, Janet and Jim retired to Peterborough, buying an old house and renovating and decorating it beautifully. Here they hosted years of Thanksgivings, Christmases and birthdays. They enjoyed living in Peterborough, attending the Players, dining out and friends. Janet and Jim were members of the New Hampshire Archaeology Society, The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, and they were active politically.
Jim died in 2008. Janet kept busy at the Monadnock Historical Society, killing dandelions and scolding her dog.
She is preceded by her parents, Fern and Alonzo Pinney; her husband Jim; and her brothers-in-law, Robert Shea, John Shea and Norman Dunbar. She is survived by: Tim Shea and his wife, Barbara, of Amherst; Jenny and Brent McGregor of Nashua; and Matt and Margaret Shea of Ellington, Conn.; also, her sister, Jacqueline Pinney Dunbar, of Blue Hill, Maine; her nephews: Bruce Dunbar and his wife, Sue; and John Dunbar and his wife, Cynthia. She leaves behind grandchildren: Cillian and her partner, James; Morgan and her husband, Dustin; Lilia, Donovan, William and Clara. She also leaves her great-nephews: Greg and his wife, Bri; Cam; her step-grandchildren: Liza and her husband, Gustavo (and baby Isadora!); Jake and his wife, Melanie.
If you would like to celebrate Janet’s life, please join her family and friends on Jan. 22, 2022, at her home at 81 Old Street Road, Peterborough, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Janet will be buried with her husband, James, the weekend of July 4, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and the Monadnock Center for History and Culture. Please contact Jennifer McGregor with any questions at jenmcshea@aol.com.
