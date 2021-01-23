Janet Mae Horton

It is with profound sadness that the family of Janet Mae (Pierce) Horton announces her passing on Jan. 16, 2021, after a years-long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Janet was the heart of our family and we intensely miss her laughter, her wit, her artistic soul and her kindness. If you own stock in Ben & Jerry’s or Haagen-Dazs, consider selling now.
Janet led an adventurous, unconventional life that belied her humble and restrained nature. Born in Campton, Janet was the only female member of her graduating high school class to attend university. She gained her teaching degree from the University of New Hampshire and taught mathematics in New Hampshire and Vermont secondary schools for many years. In 1998, Janet took her unparalleled teaching skills overseas to American Embassy and private schools in Poland, Austria, India and Russia, a decision that afforded her the opportunity to visit 28 countries in three continents. She came home with a global network of friends, innumerable stories and mementos of her adventures abroad, and the ability to ask for dessert in multiple languages.
Our elegant, gracious Janet leaves behind a unique family of whom she was extremely proud. Janet was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy and Roy Pierce; dear sister to Julia Gilbert, and Roy Donald, Linwood, and Alan Pierce; beloved mother of Kelly, George, Casey, Matthew and Kara McGee; stepmother of Kristen Mathews; and proud of her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff of Kirkwood Corners for providing loving care to Janet under the extraordinary circumstance of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the Janet Horton Memorial Ice Cream Fund, which has been established for the benefit of memory care residents at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, so that they may enjoy trips to local ice cream establishments in perpetuity. Online donations can be made by visiting https://everloved.com/life-of/janet-horton. Alternately, you may send a check payable to Kara McGee, 401 E. 89th St., Apt. 5F, New York NY 10128 — please write “Ice Cream Fund” in the memo line. A graveside memorial service will be held in the early summer in Woodstock. Memorial service details will be published at https://everloved.com/life-of/janet-horton in the coming weeks.
