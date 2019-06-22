Janet M. White
Janet Marie (Matott) White, 69, a resident of Keene, passed away at her home on Monday, June 10, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Barre, Vt., Aug. 15, 1949, the daughter of Fred and Beatrice (Pratt) Matott. She was a 1967 graduate of Barre High School. After marrying her first husband, David Osgood, she moved to Keene.
Janet worked for many years at various companies in the community, always in customer service, but her favorite time was spent at The Community Kitchen in Keene, which she oversaw in the 1990s
She was also an animal lover and shared her home with many pets throughout the years, especially her beloved cat, Bridgette. She enjoyed visiting Hampton Beach and spending time near the ocean. Reading and watching NASCAR were also her passions.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Mudrack and Karen Osgood; her grandchildren, Matt Bartley, Josh Mudrack, Alycia Mudrack, Sierra Hulslander and her husband, Jackson Hulslander, and Shay Davis. She is also survived by Rob Worden, whom she considered like a son. And she was especially close with Robin Glover, whom she considered like a daughter.
Janet’s family will remember her in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keene Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.