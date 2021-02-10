Janet M. Mason, 80, of Clyde, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Silver Bluff Village, Canton, N.C., surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was born in Gardner, Mass., the youngest child of the late Andrew J. and Rose Bussiere. She grew up in Jaffrey, where her father owned a laundromat and dry-cleaning business. Janet was a graduate of My Lady of Monadnock Academy and married the love of her life, Bob, and moved to Camp Lejeune, N.C., with him after their marriage on Dec. 29, 1962. She then raised her four children in New Hampshire and worked in the kitchen of the school they attended, St. Patrick’s School. After her children were older, she worked for Yankee Magazine.
Janet loved her family and gathering with them after church at her parents’ house. She also enjoyed Sunday drives and rides in the country. Janet was a member of the choir at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Crabtree, N.C., and served as treasurer of the Methodist Women’s Group. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and will be dearly missed by them and all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her siblings: Wilfred, Richard, Louise and Pauline; and her grandson, Dylan Evans.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert “Bob” Mason; her children: Scott (Vickie) Mason of Kalamazoo, Mich.; Lori (Doug) Evans of Canton, Ill.; Cheryl Mason of Waynesville, N.C.; and James Mason of Moultrie, Ga.; her grandchildren: Joshua (Jordan) Mason; Abbygail (Kyle) Williams; Sarah Evans; Robert Pelchat; Nichole Pelchat; and Jordan Lynn Mason; her great grandchildren: Paxton, Hazel, Barron, Cruz, Jaxon, Sophia and Brayden; her brother, Robert (Stella) Bussiere, of Jaffrey; her beloved fur babies; along with many extended family members and friends.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde, N.C., is caring for the family. The online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
