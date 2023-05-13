Janet L. Pratt, 64, of Troy, passed away on May 7, 2023, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1959, in Keene, daughter of the late David and Joan (Howard) Timmons. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1977.
Janet had worked at Sylvania for many years, and she had a longtime career at Swanzey Lake Campground, a place that was more than just a job to her.
Janet loved her family dearly and cherished all the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet leaves behind her son, Christopher Pratt, and his wife, Pamela, of Troy; her grandchildren, Kayla, Hayden, Jackson and Maverick; her great-grandchildren, Finley and Ryder; her siblings: David Timmons and his companion, Heather Fuller, of Gilsum; Diane Willis and her husband, Lenny, of Winchester; Thomas Timmons and his wife, Brenda, of Chester, Vt.; and Richard Timmons and his wife, Lear, of Enfield; her extended family at Swanzey Lake Campground, including Cy, Tracy, Bill and Jill; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Timmons; and companion, Vickie Williams.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Janet, she would have encouraged people to donate blood.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Pratt family or to share a memory of Janet, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.