Janet ‘Jan’ Ray-Thompson
Janet “Jan” Ray-Thompson, 58, of Fitzwilliam, died on Dec. 10, 2019, at her home, with loving family supporting her through a four-year battle with two different cancers.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1961, daughter of Donald and Lois (Blaisdell) Ray.
Jan was born and raised in Gardner, Mass., and graduated from Gardner High School in 1979, and then Boston University in 1983. She lived in Wilbraham, Mass., for two years before moving to New Hampshire when the Farnum Rehab Center opened in 1986. She lived in Acworth, Troy and then settled in Fitzwilliam in 1996.
Jan loved being an Occupational Therapist for over 35 years, first at Berkshire Rehab at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass., and then Cheshire Medical Center/Farnum Rehab, as well as in the public schools and at Home Health Care and Hospice of Keene.
When not working, volunteering in the community or raising her children, she could be found teaming up with Barry, her husband, her love, her person, with many home projects, including digging out a cellar, re-siding the house and rebuilding a garage, to name a few. They even built from scratch a little camper! She also spent time camping, sewing, quilting and flower gardening. They participated in the Gardner Relay for Life for 27 years and began the Keene event in the ‘90s. The Red Sox, pets and home have always been important to her, as well. They were also lucky enough to be able to travel together and with groups of friends and family, a special joy.
One of the greatest privileges God can grant, Jan always felt, was to be a Mom, and later a Grammy. After mentoring her own through school, and they were off on their own, she “adopted” the Sunday School kids to get her regular “Kid Fix,” first active in the Richmond Community Church, and then at the Rindge UCC for the past 7 years.
Jan has served on many committees, fundraisers and community service projects. Jan’s and Barry’s faith is very important to them, and they tried to use that to help them through tough times, and also used her love of God to help educate the young folks to be good people.
In addition to her parents and her loving, devoted, husband, Barry, and all of Fitzwilliam, survivors include: her two sons, Andrew (Andy) Crawford of Swanzey and Benjamin (Ben) Crawford and his wife, Katelyn, of Guilford; additionally, grandsons Wyatt and Clay, her brother, Phil Ray, and his wife, Cindi, of Winchendon, Mass.; and her former husband, David Crawford, of Ludlow, Mass.
A send-off celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Rindge, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461. Rev. David Jadlocki, Pastor, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jan’s name to the Youth Program at the First Congregational Church of Rindge, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461.w
