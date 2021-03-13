Janet I. Jackson, 93, formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. Most recently, she resided at The Village at Brookfield Common, an assisted living facility in Connecticut. She had been in declining health due to a fall.
Janet was born to Blanche (Bayer) Ingling and Orlo Ingling on Feb. 22, 1928, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Upon graduation from Kalamazoo Central High School, she attended the University of Michigan, where she earned an economics degree with Phi Beta Kappa honors in 1949.
She was married in that same year to her high school sweetheart, William L. Jackson, of Lawrence, Mich., who died in 2017. They made homes in Michigan, Connecticut and Florida before settling into an active retirement on Thorndike Pond in Jaffrey in 1992. Janet volunteered her time in a number of ways, including installing Lifeline Medical Alerts for seniors in the community.
Janet is survived by: her son, Edward L. Jackson, and his wife, Carol Forget, of New York City; Charles P. Jackson and his wife, Mary C. Jackson, of Roxbury, Conn.; her daughter-in-law, Valerie Jackson, of Bethel, Conn.; three grandsons: Mark, Daniel and Matthew Jackson; her sister-in-law, Virginia Ingling; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Alan Jackson, and her grandson, Brian Paul Jackson.
In contemplating her longevity, it seems that taking an interest in world affairs, assembling jigsaw puzzles, arranging family gatherings, writing letters — not emails, giving generously, sipping a whiskey sour before dinner, and never skipping dessert would be the keys to success.
Her family will forever be in awe of her near-perfect memory and her devotion to connecting with and supporting her immediate and extended family. Her ability to organize and plan ahead, along with her thoughtful attention to detail, made holidays and family events joyous and special. She lived her life with grace and confidence. Her generosity touched the hearts of people near and far.
A brief service is planned for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Keene Community Kitchen or Shelter From the Storm in Jaffrey.
