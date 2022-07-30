Janet Dressler Lister died peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Premier Place in Naples, Fla.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1923, to Walter and Beatrice Dressler in Cleveland, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Allan Lister, with whom she shared a wonderful marriage of 66 years.
Janet is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Joan (Steve Fogel) of Williamstown, Mass.; and Judy (Chris Roland) of Hancock; her son, Robert, of Orlando, Fla.; and her grandchildren: William Fogel (Becky Gallagher), Nicholas Fogel (Kara McLaughlin), Woodbury Roland and Carlin Roland. She is also survived by her adored brother, David Dressler, of Potomac, Md.
Always a dedicated and capable student, Jan graduated from Shaker Heights High School and then received a bachelor of arts in English from Wellesley College. She was devoted to her family and dedicated herself to creating homes in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Los Altos and Claremont, Calif., and Ridgewood, N.J. She and her husband also lived in Columbia, S.C., before sharing many good years in Naples, Fla., and at Eastman in Grantham. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, accomplished bridge player, creative cook and adept seamstress and knitter. She also developed and maintained good friendships across the many locations of her homes.
In Naples, Fla., Jan was a volunteer at Naples Community Hospital, a member of the American Association of University Women and a member of the Naples Council on World Affairs. She also belonged to the Wellesley Club of Naples and served as a past president. For the final years of her life she lived at The Glenview, where she held deep gratitude for those who supported her when she needed it the most — Dr. Juan Ricardo and the entire staff at The Glenview/Premier Place and her AVOW Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her memory to The Glenview Employee Scholarship Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Collier County, 2400 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 300, Naples FL 34105-3847; or AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105.