Jane Sawyer
Jane Sawyer, 67, of Troy, died unexpectedly at her home on Nov. 7, 2019.
Jane was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Peterborough, the youngest of five children of Alfred Sawyer and Fay (Sherwood) Sawyer. She grew up spending most of her life in Jaffrey, surrounded by her family and their business, Silver Ranch. A graduate of Conant High School in 1970, she went on to attend Bates College, University of Hartford (Conn.) and Fresno State College (Calif.), completing her degree in biology.
Jane’s love for adventure led her to complete Outward Bound and travel throughout the United States and abroad. In 1988, she became a Certified Bonnie Prudden Myotherapist, establishing her own practice, Myotherapy of Monadnock, in Jaffrey. She took great care in treating and helping those with muscle pain.
Jane was admired for her kind heart, generosity and bright smile — a fairy god-mother to all she coveted as hers. She had a love and appreciation of fairy tales, family recipes, miniatures, back rubs, and all things kind and good. She was the happiest in the company of her daughter, three grandchildren, and many close family members and friends. Her spirit will continue to be felt in all things magical and wondrous.
Jane is survived by: her daughter, Vanessa Fay (Sawyer) Yararli; Vanessa’s husband, Musa Yararli; her three grandchildren: Sofia Yararli, Sureya Yararli and Samir Yararli; her four siblings: Harvey Sawyer and wife, Lee S. Sawyer; Lois (Mrs. Patrick) Caulfield; Lee A. Sawyer and wife, Judy Sawyer; Ellen (Mrs. David) Hedman; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, with reception to follow. To share memories or condolences with Jane’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.