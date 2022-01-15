Jane S. Harrington, 70, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Keene and Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly while resting at home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Jane was born the daughter to the late Lorette M. (Rivard) and Edgar F. Harrington on March 20, 1951, in Pawtucket, R.I. She was educated in Central Falls, R.I. She worked for JC Penney as a manager from 1997 up until she retired in 2020. Jane also worked for Bradlee’s Department Store as a manager for 17 years.
Her outgoing personality and fun sarcasm were a staple to all those who knew and interacted with her throughout her career. She loved helping everyone who came in to shop at her stores, creating lifelong friendships that she cherished.
When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed her time going on casino trips, watching classic movies, and she loved a good word search puzzle. Her life’s passion, however, was being a mother and grandmother.
Ms. Harrington is survived by her two children: Kenneth M. McGee II and his wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Jason M. McGee and his girlfriend, Stacy Brown, of Bend, Ore.; and her two siblings: Robert Harrington of Rhode Island, and Carol Ledoux. Jane also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Jay McGee, Addison McGee and Christopher McGee, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
All services will be private and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
