Jane Rice Lawrence, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Westminster, Vt., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
She was born July 3, 1936, to John and Beaulah Rice. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1955.
On Nov. 4, 1955, she married the love of her life, Floyd W. Lawrence Sr. Together they raised their three children: Toni Collins (Charles Hancock) of Westminster, Vt., Tracy Smith (Gary) of Charlestown, and Floyd Jr. (Sue) of Westminster, Vt. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Jacob Lawrence of Westminster, Vt., Tiffany Smith Potashnick (Adi) of Stafford, Va., Aaron LaPlante (Victoria) of Dudley, Mass., Brittany Smith Putnam (Derron) of Anaheim, Calif., Joshua Lawrence (Kirsten) of Westminster, Vt., and Devin Collins (Lindsey) of Windham, Maine; her great-grandchildren: Phenix Putnam, Velvet Lawrence, Maddox Putnam, Lita Lawrence, Nila Lawrence, Taylor LaPlante, Axl Floyd Lawrence, Kieran Collins, and Ivy and Finn Potashnick; and her brother, Jack (Madeline) Rice, of Saxton’s River, Vt.
Mom loved to bake and kept family and friends well stocked with breads, muffins, cookies, etc. She enjoyed knitting and making hats and mittens for her great-granddaughters. She always looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Floyd; her parents; and her sister, Joan R. Sumner.
She leaves behind many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. A private burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in her memory to the Bellows Falls Senior Center, 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls VT 05101; or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).