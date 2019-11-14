Jane R. Wright
Jane R. Wright, 82, a longtime resident and active member of the Fitzwilliam community, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Arthur B. and Marion (Wishart) Wyman, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 17, 1937, in Keene. She grew up in Keene and was a 1955 graduate of Keene High School.
Jane’s love of helping others encompassed many opportunities for her. For over 50 years, she served as town clerk as well as tax collector, a position she was still working at, at the time of her death. She was a 20-year member of the Gap Mountain Lions Club, serving many positions within the Lions organization, and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for outstanding service. Jane was also an active member of the Meadowood Area County Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary serving as president and treasurer. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Fitzwilliam Visiting Nurses Association.
Jane was a longtime member of the Fitzwilliam Community Church where she served as treasurer for many years. She was also a Justice of the Peace, performing weddings for many including her family members.
When not volunteering with the many organizations within her community, Jane enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading. Her favorite pastime was the many special memories that she created with her family.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 61 years, Winston A. “Win” Wright of Fitzwilliam; her son, Kenneth A. Wright and his wife, Sherry, of Fitzwilliam; two grandchildren, Kenny Wright II and his wife, Taryn, stationed at the Schofield Army Base in Hawaii, and Kyle Wright and his wife, Natasha, stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base in North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Brady Wright of Hawaii, Colton Wright and Kyia Wright of Fort Bragg; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Douglas and Sharon Wright of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Two sisters, Carolyn McLeod and Shirley Cheever; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Morgan and Sandra Wright, predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Fitzwilliam Community Church, Route 119, Fitzwilliam. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey will be private. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Wright’s memory to the Fitzwilliam Community Church, P.O. Box 522, Fitzwilliam, NH 03447.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
