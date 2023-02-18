Jane Judd Allen

Jane Judd (Post) Allen, 99, of Spofford, passed away at her home in Spofford on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded in the love of her family.
Her parents, Walter Judd and Katherine (Leahy) Post, welcomed their daughter into the world on April 26, 1923, in Keene. She grew up in Spofford and was a 1941 graduate of Keene High School.
Jane proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps serving during World War II from 1943 until 1945 as a Sergeant in Air Traffic Control, stationed at Cherry Point, N.C.
It was while serving in the Marine Corps that Jane met her future husband, Warren G. “Bill” Allen. While both were still serving in the Marines, Jane and Bill were married on April 20, 1944. Following their military services, Jane and Bill resided in Spofford for more than 77 years.
Jane attended Keene State College, graduating in 1974 with a bachelors degree in education. She was a substitute teacher with Keene High School for several years.
Jane was a very active member of her community, volunteering over the years as President of the Chesterfield PTA, President of the Chesterfield American Legion Auxiliary, President of the Chesterfield Home Health Agency, Trustee of the Chesterfield Library, Director of the Friends of the Chesterfield Library, Chairman and Trustee of the Funds for the Town of Chesterfield for more than 25 years, President of the United Seniors of the Monadnock, the corporation that founded the Castle Center for Adult Day Care in Keene, Commissioner for the Spofford Fire Department, and member of the Board of Directors and Clerk with Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services in Keene.
Jane also headed up the fund drive committee to raise capital for the new Chesterfield Library; was Treasurer of Pine Grove Springs Country Club for 25 years; received a citation from the N.H. State Commission on aging for “leadership and commitment to service for the senior citizens of N.H.” in May of 1994; and a Special Library Award from the N.H. Library Trustees Association in 1997.
One could find Jane side-by-side with her husband, Bill, for many of Jane’s services to better her community. The 2009 Chesterfield Town Report was dedicated to Jane and Bill for their services to the town over the years. They received the first Brent Elwell Keene State Ambassador Award for outstanding service and commitment to Keene State Athletics in 2010.
On Dec. 15, 2020, Jane and Bill were honored with a tribute read on the floor of the U.S. Senate for their service during World War II and their decades of community involvement in the Granite State. Their story is noted in the National Archives.
In addition to the many friends in the community, Jane is survived by her three children: Thomas Allen and his life partner, Linda Brenneman, of Acworth; Walter Allen of Lexington, Mass.; and Catherine “Katy” Vincent and her husband, Peter, of Ossining, N.Y.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 78 years, Bill Allen, died on Aug. 25, 2022. A daughter-in-law, Nancy Allen; a brother, Arthur H. Post; a sister, Priscilla A. Barnes; a brother-in-law, Harry Allen; and a sister-in-law, Sara Greene, predeceased her.
A graveside service with military honors in the Spofford Village Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Allen’s memory to Chesterfield Historical Society, 518A Route 63, Chesterfield NH 03443; or to the Friends of the Library, c/o the Chesterfield Library, 524 Route 63, Chesterfield NH 03443.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Allen’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.