Jane Harding Bowry
Jane Harding Bowry was born in 1920 in Boston and lived for many years in Walpole and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Col. Donald Wesson Bowry (USAF Ret.), and her daughter, Susan Bowry Bryan. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Bowry, of Walpole, and Leslie Hoerner, and her husband, John, of Birmingham, Ala. Jane has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In Walpole, Jane was a member of the Historical Society and Hooper Golf Club. She attended St. John’s Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild and volunteered with the Art After School program.
In St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jane was a member of the Audubon Society, Historical Society and, for more than 30 years, served as a volunteer at the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park Headquarters. In 2003 and 2010, Jane received the Park’s Volunteer of the Year award. She attended St. Ursula’s Episcopal Church, Cruz Bay. While residing in Japan, Jane served as Commissioner, Girl Scouts of America, Far East Division.
A prayer service was held for Jane on Jan. 15, 2020, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala. Plans for a memorial service at St. John’s Church in Walpole are pending. Jane will be buried beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
