Jane E. Scully

Jane E. (Howley) Scully, 86, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Manchester, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Robert W. and Shirley (Jordan) Howley, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 5, 1936, in Concord. She grew up in Newport and was a graduate of Towle High School in Newport.
Jane worked as a dietary aide with the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester for many years. When not hard at work, she enjoyed floral gardening, watching the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots, and listening to the Boston Pops.
Jane was a very patriotic person. Her favorite joys in life were the wonderful memories she created with her family, especially her grandchildren. While residing in Manchester, Jane was a parishioner of St. Francis Church in Manchester.
Jane is survived by her son, David R. Scully, and his wife, Rose, of Keene; two grandchildren: Sarah Scully of Keene; and Brandy Scully and her significant other, Shawn Cross, of Eagle Bridge, N.Y., her sister, Mary Lewis, and her husband, Jim, of Biddeford, Maine; and her nieces and nephews: Jordan Lewis, Adam Lewis, Kathy Stebbins, Donna Ellis and Susie Rain.
Her husband of three years, Francis Scully; a brother, Robert Howley; and a sister-in-law, Lois Howley, predeceased her.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A prayer service will follow the visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. Burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Manchester, will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Scully’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
