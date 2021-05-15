Jane E. (Smith) Ryll, 91, of Haverhill, Mass., died May 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Stoneham, Mass., daughter of the late Wilmot A. and Elizabeth (Sewell) Smith. Jane was educated in the Winchester school system, and graduated from Winchester High School. She went on to earn her RN from the Franklin County Hospital School of Nursing. Jane spent her nursing career employed at the former Western Electric in North Andover, Mass., from where she retired.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Paul A. Ryll, who died in 2004. She is survived and will be greatly missed by a daughter, Elizabeth Ryll, and her husband, Richard Stead, of Bellevue, Wash.; two sons: David Ryll and his wife, Nancy, of Haverhill, Mass.; and Bruce Ryll and his wife, JoAnn, of Strafford; five grandchildren: Kalyn and Erik Ryll, Jaime Spencer, and Bruce and Alice Stead; and five great-grandchildren.
Jane enjoyed reading, baking cookies, and her cats, Stan and Ollie. She was a knitting and cross-stitch enthusiast who took great pride in adorning her family in sweaters, mittens, hats and blankets. She had a warm and caring smile that could turn anyone’s bad day around, and loved to have large family dinners crowded around her not-quite-big-enough kitchen table.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford, Mass. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s name to Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.