Jane E. O'Brien

Jane O’Brien, 93, formerly of Keene, passed away at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on June 3, 2021, after a long period of failing health.
She was born on April 4, 1928, in Nashua, to her parents, Charles and Dorothy (Small) Huntington.
At a young age, her family moved to Keene, where she attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1946 and attending Colby Sawyer College thereafter.
Jane worked for Peerless Insurance Company; worked several years for the Ashuelot National Bank; and later worked at Keene Eye Works before retiring. She was an active volunteer in various capacities throughout her life.
She was a very kind, gracious and outgoing person with a quick wit and was known for always having something interesting to talk about. Her family was most important to her and she will be missed very much by those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughter, Lauren Berube, of Lewiston, Maine; her son, Matthew O’Brien, and his wife, Gail, of Keene; her son, Nathan O’Brien, and his wife, Lesley, of West Chesterfield; her daughter-in-law, Christina O’Brien, of Keene; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her niece, Cheryl Soones (Geoffrey), and nephew, Stephen Oliver (Linda), both of Summerland Key, Fla. She was predeceased by her son, Mark O’Brien; her granddaughter, Stephanie Little; and her ex-husband and good friend, Edward O’Brien.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of her arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
