My name is Jan H. Van den Beemt Jr.
I was born on Feb. 7, 1943. I died on Oct. 15, 2020.
My parents, Jan Sr. and Anita, died before me. They passed in their mid-to-late 90s and were married for 70 years. I have a brother, Peter, who now lives in Thailand. I have had by design no children of my own. This is the reason I am writing my own obituary.
I have lived in Cheshire County since 1972. I spent 27 years as a teacher at Keene High School. My teaching responsibilities were primarily based around teaching psychology courses. During my last 10 years, I mostly taught general psychology, AP psychology, abnormal psychology and physical anthropology. These courses were offered to seniors as electives. I often was fortunate enough to get more than enough student sign-ups to fill my classes, and then some. Shortly before retirement, I became interested in forensic anthropology. I learned just enough to be able to put together a two-hour class, using my bones as examples of what I was saying.
I enjoyed my students very much and, by and large, they treated me very, very well. But, of course, they were 17 and 18-year-old people. They had to deal with the frustration and dangers of that age group. They had to wrestle with trying to reach that elusive label called adulthood. Many also had difficult issues at home and elsewhere, outside of school.
They had to face many forks in the road without knowing for sure where each fork would take them. By and large, they were good people who were following a healthy direction or looking for one.
I retired in 2000 mostly because I just ran out of gas. The students needed a person who had more energy to give to them than I could give anymore.
I did some hunting and a lot of target shooting. I was a scuba instructor. I took flying lessons. I rode a motorcycle. I enjoyed both salt and fresh-water fishing.
I had a collection of historical artifacts. This collection included such things as fossils of extinct North American megafauna, plus Old World things such as Greek, Roman and Minoan pieces. I also collected Native American pieces. In the last days of “collecting,” I had a large collection of Spanish Colonial pieces.
I had a few very good friends and was blessed with two good parents. All of these people caused me to grow in many ways. They taught me a lot. I got more second chances than I ever should have gotten. Fortunately, I made success in each of these.
I was lucky enough to travel to many places. I have been in most of our states, most all of Europe, several countries in Central America, South America and East Africa. I have seen much of the world.
I had been a teacher for most of my adult years of employment.
I have willed whatever is left of my estate to a trust fund in my name for scholarship money to be given each year to a deserving Keene High School student.
Instead of flowers, people may contribute money to the above-mentioned scholarship fund, if they wish, by donating to the Trustees of Trust Funds for the Keene School District, 193 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
