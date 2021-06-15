James W. Sawtelle, 63, of Green Street, Bellows Falls died comfortably at home Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by family.
James was born Jan. 2, 1958, in Dexter, Maine. He is the son of Clifford and Nola Sprague Sawtelle. He attended Nokomis Regional High School with the class of 1977, and graduated from CMVTI in 1979. Over the years, he has worked for Sims Printing Press, UPS, Home Depot and as a self-employed carpenter and woodworker. James is a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Holly Thrash; his two sons, Eric and Alex Sawtelle; his daughter, Kate Treshinsky; his step-daughter, Jennifer Thrash; his brother, Gary Sawtelle; and his sister, Karen Gallison; along with 10 grandchildren. He was also survived by Judy Nielsen Sawtelle and Gigi Pratt from his previous marriages.
There will be a memorial service on July 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls. He will be interred in Corinna, Maine, on June 26, 2021.
