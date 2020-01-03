James Raphael Talbot
James Raphael Talbot, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Nov. 28, 2019.
He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 18, 1970, and was adopted in 1971 by Richard Talbot and the late Gail Talbot, then of Swanzey. He lived his early life in Swanzey, attended Monadnock Regional Schools, and received a GED from the Job Corps Program in Vergennes, Vt. After a cross-country trip leading to a one-year stay in San Diego, he returned home. In 1991, he went to work at Timoleon’s Restaurant in Keene, where Lindy Chakalos taught him short-order cooking. He later worked for 10 years at Lindy’s Diner under the tutelage of Chuck Criss.
James was a kind and gentle soul. He loved music, sports and family gatherings, and was much loved by his extended family. Survivors include: his father, Richard Talbot of Keene; a brother, Wiley Talbot, his wife, Amanda, and their three children, of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Anastasi Prigge, and her husband, Sean, and their four children of Severna Park, Md.; his aunts: Jean Talbot and Marilyn Colestock; and many cousins. His mother, Gail, predeceased him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Keene State College Camp on Wilson Pond in Swanzey. A brief service will start at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon. All are welcome. Donations in James’ memory may be made to: Camp Takodah, 32 Lake St., North Swanzey NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
