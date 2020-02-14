James R. Lake
James R. “Jim” Lake, 82, of Keene passed away at his home in Keene surrounded in the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
His parents, Ralph R. and Edna L. (Faulkner) Lake welcomed their son into the world on April 25, 1937, in Houlton, Maine. His family moved to Keene when Jim was five years old. He was a 1956 graduate of Keene High School.
For over 33 years, Jim owned and operated S&J Auto Parts Store in Keene until he sold the business to his son, Randy, in 1995.
Jim had a special skill with his hands and mind, working countless hours as a skilled woodworker, and also taking care of his yard, for both of which he had immense pride in these accomplishments.
When not hard at work, Jim enjoyed golfing and playing bocce, barbecuing and watching football and NASCAR. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed traveling both here in the states and abroad. He found great pleasure in walking around Perkins Cove and Marginal Way.
Jim was a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 478 and a current member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 927 and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Marlow.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean (Gorges) Lake of Keene; his three children: Randy Lake and his wife, Barbara; Rhonda Lake and her husband, Marc Ducharme; and Jennifer Rivera and her husband, Eli, all of Keene; his grandchildren: Matthew Lake and his wife, Melissa; Bryan Lake; Casey Rivera; Ryan Rivera; Dayna Rivera; Marlee Glover; Phillip Glover and his wife, Dianne; Bato Jovic; Seka Harrell; Ryan Ducharme and his wife, Nicole; Matt Ducharme and his wife, Sara; Cory Ducharme and his wife, Brittany; Katie Day and her husband, Jeff; and many great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by a brother, Raymond Lake, and his wife, Therese, of Epping; his sisters: Sharon Patria and her husband, Robert, of Keene; Nancy Dubois and her husband, Ovid, of Westmoreland; a brother-in-law, Richard Gorges and his partner, Shirley Lambert, of Florida; two sisters-in-law: Delores Lake of Keene; and Maryjane Burns of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was predeceased by a son, David A. Lake, in 1959; and a brother, Ronald Lake.
Jim will also be missed by his many friends he made within the community through his years of operating S&J Auto.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Lake’s memory to: Joy’s Network, 463 Washington St., Keene NH 03431; or to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
