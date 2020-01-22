James R. Cota
James Ralph “Jim” Cota, 57, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away from natural causes on Jan. 5, 2020.
Jim was born Dec. 21, 1962, in Keene to Norman and Doris (Dot) Cota of Swanzey. As a teen, he moved with his parents to Bradenton, Fla., and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and later the University of South Florida.
As the owner and operator of The Cota Group, an independent Allstate Insurance agency in Bradenton for more than 30 years, he was an enthusiastic businessman who maintained a sincere interest in his clients and their needs. Jim enjoyed a close relationship with his many friends, some dating back to his early years growing up in the Swanzey area. He and his family would visit often to visit friends and family in New England.
Jim was an avid sports fan rooting for the New England teams: Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. He had a great appreciation for New England and kept it close to his heart.
Surviving are his wife, Laura Bassler Cota, of Bradenton, Fla.; his sons, Aaron Cota and Adam Cota of Bradenton, Fla.; his brother Gary (Ellen) Cota of St. Francisville, La.; and sisters-in-law, Colleen Bassler Fitzgerald, Maureen Bassler and Susan Bassler Goodhue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doris Cota; and sister, Kathleen Cota.
A service for James R. Cota will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Brown and Suns Funeral Home, 604 43rd St. West, Bradenton, Fla.
