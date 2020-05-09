James P. Finnegan
James P. “Jim” Finnegan, 84, of Keene, passed away on April 25, 2020, with family by his side following a period of declining health.
He was born on May 2, 1935, in Danvers, Mass., the son of the late P. Francis “Frank” and Theresa L. (Cohane) Finnegan. He attended Danvers area schools and graduated from Holten (Danvers) High School with the Class of 1953.
Jim studied accounting at Bentley College and appreciated the simplicity of “credits must equal debits.” He spent much of his career and retired from AC Lawrence Leather Company in Peabody, Mass., and Winchester as plant controller. He was an active member of the Keene Elks Lodge No. 927, Ancient Order of Hibernians (Div. 11) of Peabody, Mass., VFW Auxiliary Post No. 3968, Sons of the American Legion, Keene Post, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagle No. 1413 of Keene.
Jim was an avid cribbage and card player. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a new joke to share. He was a skilled woodworker and liked crafting small projects — especially birdhouses. He enjoyed his rural setting and tending to yard work. Jim will be remembered for being a giving man and for his constant willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Evelyn “Eb” (Weeks) Finnegan, of Keene; his children: Maura Donohue and her husband, Mick, of Ocean Grove, Victoria, Australia; and Timothy Finnegan and his partner, KimMarie Cole, of Fredonia, N.Y.; his stepson, David “Willie” Wilsmann, and his wife, Susan, of Union Grove, Wisc.; his grandchildren: Ronan Donohue and Kinnan Finnegan; and Harriet Finnegan of Peabody, Mass.; his first wife and mother of his children, Joan Morose; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as many dear friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Marie Searles of Hamilton, Mass.; Louise Finnegan of Danvers, Mass.; Richard Finnegan of Peabody, Mass.; and Francis Finnegan of Danvers, Mass.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later date and burial will be held in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danvers, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions (check only) in James P. Finnegan’s name are requested to be made via mail to the Downtown Tree Fund, Keene Public Works Dept., 350 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or share a memory of Jim, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
