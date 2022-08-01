James N. Clark, 75, a longtime resident of Keene, died at his home in Keene on Thursday, July 21, 2022, surrounded in the love of his family.
His parents, Philip L. and Helen (Woodman) Clark, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 20, 1946, in Worcester, Mass. He grew up in Worcester, Mass., later moving to Troy. James was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
James was skilled with hands and his mind. He worked for many years as a machinist with Kingsbury Corporation and Schleicher and Schuell. He later owned and operated his own businesses, Acre Lawn Service, and American Blind and Shade Company.
When not hard at work, James enjoyed a good game of golf, boating and riding his motorcycle. He found great solace in listening to music. He also enjoyed caring for his home and mowing the lawn. His fondest memories were times spent with his family, especially the cherished memories created with his wife, Carol Ann, going on vacations together, especially vacations to Florida.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Shannon Amlaw and her husband, Matthew; Andrew Clark and his wife, Lori; Karen Hoffman and her husband, Glen; Kevin Nottage; Tina Clark and her husband, Fran; Russell Nicholson; and Sterling Nicholson and his wife, Debbie; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gail Lehtinen.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Ann (Sherwood) Clark; a son, Steven Nicholson; a grandson, Dennis James “DJ” Nesbitt Jr.; a sister, Phyllis Callahan, and her husband, Jim, and their daughters, Terry, Robin and Tracy; and a brother-in-law, Roger Lehtinen.
Visitation and a celebration of James’ life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, with words of remembrance shared with all, starting at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Clark’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, c/o Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.