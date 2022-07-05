James Libert Reenstierna, 83, of Jaffrey, peacefully passed away on June 21, 2022, at the Monadnock Community Hospital. He was surrounded by all who loved him.
He was born on May 30, 1939, in Leominster, Mass. At approximately 10 years old, Jim and his family moved to Lake Contoocook in Rindge. He graduated from Conant High School in 1957.
After moving to Jaffrey, he began training at New Hampshire Ball Bearings in Peterborough, as a draftsman and designer.
Jim’s education took him (and his two new daughters) to Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. His design ability was recognized by Sanders Associates of Nashua, and it allowed him to return to his beloved New Hampshire and that is where he remained until his retirement in 2001. He was involved in well known projects like the Saturn V, A10, F16 military planes, as well as many others. His ability to draw and understand the complex needs of the interiors for the people who flew them was remarkable.
He adored history and reading as well. Taking trips to find antiques and vintage items, especially clocks and radios, as they brought him closer to the Americana he loved. He loved to be outdoors. Gardens, snow removal or designing the interior of the F22 Raptor fighter jet, whichever it was, he worked with his hands, and they served him well.
Jim’s fondness for animals made him a great father to many special dogs and cats.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thure and Helen Reenstierna, his sister, Carole S. Sullivan, and his twin brother, Jon G. Reenstierna.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane Reenstierna, of Jaffrey; his daughters, and their spouses: Jodi (Kevin) Sleeper of Andover and Jeanna (Scott) Gagnon of Amherst; his stepdaughter, Kelly Cruz of Tucson, Ariz.; and his son, Joel Reenstierna of Tucson, Ariz. He is also survived by two grandchildren and their spouses, Naomi (Conor) Sands and Jeffrey Gagnon (Yejeshwi Karki) as well as his brother-in-law, Richard Sullivan of Colorado and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private farewell will be held graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jim’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org).
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jim’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.